The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“We can offer you a 401(k) and health care, how’s that?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Hey, guys, cock-a-doodle-do — no eggs!”

SUSAN SEIDEL, Sonoma

“They told us the cafeteria food at Google was free. They never said we had to catch it first.”

LARRY HEMSTREET, Santa Rosa

“Come back, Henny Penny, the sky isn’t falling. It’s just a balloon.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Now we know.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Help me catch her and I'll let you in on the ground floor of my Rent-A-Hen franchise.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa