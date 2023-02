“Do you offer a money back guarantee if this gets shot down?”

DAN POST, Santa Rosa

“Do you have one in stealth gray?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“No — I want the surveillance one!”

SHIRLEY PHILLIPS, Santa Rosa

“You say this balloon was made in China?”

JIM LAITNER, Santa Rosa

“You’re wearing a red cap. Trump or Xi?”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“May I take all the balloons? They’ll carry me to a tax-free state.”

AUDREY AUERBACH, Petaluma