The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel's cartoon.|
February 25, 2023, 12:04AM

“Hold your fire! We’re here to pick up Putin and that Kars4Kids band.”

LARRY SCHARF, Santa Rosa

“Not such a nice place to visit, wouldn’t want to live there.”

SARA SLAGER, Santa Rosa

“Great — only two of us on the skyway, and this guy’s tailgating.”

ELLEN SKAGERBERG, Santa Rosa

“Don’t shoot, I’m not a weather balloon!”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“There’s a better universe next door, let’s go.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I’m caught between a fighter jet and what appears to be a Tesla Roadster floating in space.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

