The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Hold your fire! We’re here to pick up Putin and that Kars4Kids band.”
LARRY SCHARF, Santa Rosa
“Not such a nice place to visit, wouldn’t want to live there.”
SARA SLAGER, Santa Rosa
“Great — only two of us on the skyway, and this guy’s tailgating.”
ELLEN SKAGERBERG, Santa Rosa
“Don’t shoot, I’m not a weather balloon!”
KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor
“There’s a better universe next door, let’s go.”
JON YATABE, Bodega Bay
“I’m caught between a fighter jet and what appears to be a Tesla Roadster floating in space.”
JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa
