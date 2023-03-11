The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Wonderful news, Mr. Wilson. You made so much money you don’t owe any taxes.”

JOHN VRATTOS, Petaluma

“My favorite word to start Wordle is A-U-D-I-T.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Great news. We’ve found a way to squeeze blood from a turnip.”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“The good news is we just revised the U.S. Tax Code. The bad news is it’s 200 pages longer.”

NANCY HANN, Santa Rosa

“On the bright side, I’m now on commission.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“The good news is that there will be no junk fees added to your taxes this year.”

NORMA SMITH DAVIS, Santa Rosa