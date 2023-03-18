The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Honey, why does the garage door keep going up and down?”

MOLLY BEHM, Petaluma

“What in the world is this country coming to? There’s no red carpet.”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“Make it a double. Trump is in Iowa.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

“We have all the premium channels, five streaming services, and there’s still nothing to watch.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Hey, Rick Steves is promoting an Atmospheric River Cruise.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“So that’s what you watch when I’m not home!”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia