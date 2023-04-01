The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I don’t care if you like to play the even holes first.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Hurry, I need to change my lie before they see!”

CARI HAYS, Santa Rosa

“Careful, Magoo! Crashing a golf cart and injuring your partner is a two-stroke penalty.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Did you get the air bags option on this, Magoo?”

JOHN F. O’SHEA, Santa Rosa

“Relax Charlie, the guys behind us are not scouting us for the Ryder Cup team.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“If it hadn’t been for the three penalties, two water balls and four double bogies, I would’ve shot a par 72.”

GARY OEFINGER, Petaluma