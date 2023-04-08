The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel's cartoon.|
April 8, 2023, 12:04AM

“Siri, cook us some dinner.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“How come we never talk anymore at the dinner table?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“I just love our quality family time at dinner.”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol

“Text unto others as you would have them text unto you.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Call me back later, we are having dinner right now.”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“First one to put their phone down makes dinner. No switching hands!”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.