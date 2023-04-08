The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Siri, cook us some dinner.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“How come we never talk anymore at the dinner table?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“I just love our quality family time at dinner.”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol

“Text unto others as you would have them text unto you.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Call me back later, we are having dinner right now.”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“First one to put their phone down makes dinner. No switching hands!”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa