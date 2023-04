“Ask Siri.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Reply hazy, but then so was the question.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“No matter how hard you shake me I can’t make you a martini.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“I can’t make you any younger.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“Your call is important to us. Please hold and listen to the mind-numbing music.”

SUNNY POWEL, Sebastopol

“This message will self-destruct in 80 seconds.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor