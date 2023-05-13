The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel’s cartoon.|
May 13, 2023, 12:00AM

“If you thought my TV show was an outrageous work of fiction, just wait til you see my scorecard.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Wait up, Donald! I really didn’t mean to say I hate you passionately.”

VIC SUARD, Santa Rosa

“I’ll be fine. I just tell audiences what they want to hear. I worked at MSNBC before Fox …”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Off to wreak havoc on the golf course.”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg

“This thing only steers to the far right.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“I am playing Donald today, and he is not keeping score.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

