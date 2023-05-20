The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“You know if you beat him, he’ll just come back in 2028.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Maybe we should call for the Corvette?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“If you say ‘Hi Ho, Silver! Away!’ one more time, I’m bucking you off.”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“Yes, Joe, the past is much rosier than the future.”

JON YATABE, Fort Collins, Colorado

“Giddee up or giddee off, Joe. But we gotta giddee going sooner or later.”

JOHN F. SHEA, Santa Rosa

“Back in the saddle again.”

JUDITH VAN ARDEN, Rohnert Park