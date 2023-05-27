The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Look at your phone … we just got fired!”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Seventy-eight more steps and that glazed jelly donut is mine!”

ELYSE BRIGGS, Santa Rosa

“I’ll go blue at the next upgrade.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Now our phones are getting artificial intelligence. The takeover is almost complete.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Senator Feinstein just announced her resignation, and her candidacy for president.”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“My wife says I’m lazy, my boss says I’m incompetent, my secretary says I’m a sexual predator. I’ve got to get off social media.”

NORMA SMITH DAVIS, Santa Rosa