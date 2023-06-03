The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“No worries. I’m getting great treatments from Dr. Oz in New Jersey.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
“If you had to wear a suit and tie to work every day, you’d get depressed too.”
TERESA MARIANI HENDRIX, Windsor
“No, I did not play Uncle Fester on ‘The Addams Family.’”
KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor
“You really believe a suit would make a difference?”
ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
“Look what senators wearing suits and ties have done to the country. I’m taking a different path.”
TERRY McBOOM, Petaluma
“Sean Spicer was having a yard sale. He gave me a good deal on this podium.”
JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa
