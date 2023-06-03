The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“No worries. I’m getting great treatments from Dr. Oz in New Jersey.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“If you had to wear a suit and tie to work every day, you’d get depressed too.”

TERESA MARIANI HENDRIX, Windsor

“No, I did not play Uncle Fester on ‘The Addams Family.’”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“You really believe a suit would make a difference?”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Look what senators wearing suits and ties have done to the country. I’m taking a different path.”

TERRY McBOOM, Petaluma

“Sean Spicer was having a yard sale. He gave me a good deal on this podium.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa