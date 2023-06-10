The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“People opposed to tax cuts for the rich have never walked a mile in my Ferragamos.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“Yes, acquiring a Supreme Court justice as a permanent vacation guest has proven valuable to me.”
SUSAN LEIHY, Santa Rosa
“I say, let them eat cake.”
JON YATABE, Fort Collins Colorado
“Tax evasion, Jenkins? Bah! I simply let them know I don’t exist!”
DEAN BRIGGS, Santa Rosa
“OK, my final offer: two federal judges, Jim Jordan and a partridge in a pear tree for Clarence Thomas.”
PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii
“Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?”
MARIO ALIOTO, Sonoma
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: