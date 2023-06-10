The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel’s cartoon.|
June 10, 2023, 12:04AM

“People opposed to tax cuts for the rich have never walked a mile in my Ferragamos.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Yes, acquiring a Supreme Court justice as a permanent vacation guest has proven valuable to me.”

SUSAN LEIHY, Santa Rosa

“I say, let them eat cake.”

JON YATABE, Fort Collins Colorado

“Tax evasion, Jenkins? Bah! I simply let them know I don’t exist!”

DEAN BRIGGS, Santa Rosa

“OK, my final offer: two federal judges, Jim Jordan and a partridge in a pear tree for Clarence Thomas.”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?”

MARIO ALIOTO, Sonoma

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.