The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“People opposed to tax cuts for the rich have never walked a mile in my Ferragamos.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Yes, acquiring a Supreme Court justice as a permanent vacation guest has proven valuable to me.”

SUSAN LEIHY, Santa Rosa

“I say, let them eat cake.”

JON YATABE, Fort Collins Colorado

“Tax evasion, Jenkins? Bah! I simply let them know I don’t exist!”

DEAN BRIGGS, Santa Rosa

“OK, my final offer: two federal judges, Jim Jordan and a partridge in a pear tree for Clarence Thomas.”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?”

MARIO ALIOTO, Sonoma