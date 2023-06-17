The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions.|
June 17, 2023, 12:04AM

“Now what?”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Graduates of the Women’s College: Create your own path, but remember when it comes to your reproductive health, consult with the politicians in your state government.”

SUSAN LEIHY, Santa Rosa

“Job, smob, I’m gonna totally rock as an influencer. Dad, can you make a copy of the house key?”

MARK BRADSKI, Santa Rosa

“We made it through without a school shooting. Now all we have to worry about are church shootings, theater shootings, mall shootings, grocery store shootings ...”

LINDA VRABEL, Santa Rosa

“Please follow me on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter to view my valedictorian speech. Thank you.”

NANCY HANN, Santa Rosa

