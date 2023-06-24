The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions.|
June 24, 2023, 12:04AM

“Come on, guys! I just need a few strokes.”

JOHN F. O’SHEA, Santa Rosa

“I’ll take a mulligan on the documents, and the Capitol coup shoulda been a gimme.”

ROBERT F. BRADFORD, Petaluma

“I never yell ‘fore!’ I usually go with ‘not guilty.’”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“No one gets as many mulligans as I do.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“This great country needs more golf courses. If reelected, I’ll make Mexico pay for them.”

VIC SUARD, Santa Rosa

“Look out! My aim isn’t any better than my morals!”

AUDREY AUERBACH, Petaluma

