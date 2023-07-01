The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“The red hats are coming, the red hats are coming!”

PAUL TINCKNELL, Healdsburg

“The ChatBots are coming, the ChatBots are coming!”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“The indictments are coming, the indictments are coming!”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“The elections are coming, the elections are coming!”

DAN POST, Santa Rosa

“The Republicans are coming, the Republicans are coming!”

RILEY McVEY, Petaluma

“The tourists aren't coming, the tourists aren’t coming!”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.