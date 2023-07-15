The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I am afraid of being accused of telling a barefaced lie.”
LEO LANE, Petaluma
“I thought I was competing on ‘The Masked Singer.’ ”
PAULA SHIMIZU, Windsor
“See, it doesn’t fit. You must acquit.”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
“Yes, I’m a falconer by trade and a part-time executioner.”
KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor
“I’ve got to keep covered, your honor. I’m a Yuuge celebrity, and if they saw me, you’d have a Bigly mess on your hands.”
RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa
“I’m sorry, your honor. I’m in the witness protection program.”
SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma
