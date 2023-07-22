The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Apparently trickle down didn’t trickle down here.”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“He often said, ‘Nothing stands between me and my gas stove.’ ”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“I heard he met an Uptown Girl.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Do you think our 3D Printer could make a meal for us?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“Soon all we’ll be left with are casinos and dispensaries.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“We still have that quiche. It’s only four days old.”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg