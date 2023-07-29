The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Like that old cliché says, it’s always darkest before Don.”

LARRY HERMSTREET, Santa Rosa

“Are you sure we’re not entering the Dark Web?”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“So far no barrels wrapped in razor wire.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“They’re no longer even hiding that they are keeping us in the dark.”

KEVIN PARSONS, Forestville

“That last sign said ‘Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.’”

JON YATABE, Fort Collins, Colorado

“Did you bring a flashlight? We may be in the dark for quite a while.”

JUDITH VAN ARDEN, Rohnert Park