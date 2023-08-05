The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Oh, look, today’s Wordle is ‘Nasty.’”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I’ve decided to put myself in a coma. Please wake me when it’s over.”

RILEY McVEY, Petaluma

“According to this latest poll, nobody is gonna vote for anybody!”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“They’re planning to create a new Cabinet position — secretary of gerontology.”

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

“This blogger says we should probably go with the Putin impersonator.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I’d run for the GOP nomination myself, but I don’t think I can collect enough indictments.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa