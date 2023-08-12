The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions.|
August 12, 2023, 12:04AM

“Help, my Uber got hijacked!”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“How come I don’t have a seat belt back here?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“Help, I’m trapped by ‘Grand Theft Auto AI.’”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Are we there yet?”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“I thought this ride would be like old-fashioned bumper cars.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“I said slow down, not mow down!”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg

