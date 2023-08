“This VRBO looked better on the website.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“It’s my turn to sit in the shade.”

ERIC WITTIG, Santa Rosa

“Well, you got your tropical vacation.”

SARA SLAGER, Santa Rosa

“Did I shut the garage door?”

RALPH BELTZ, Rohnert Park

“How do you know I’m not the last man on Earth?”

BEAU MARINO, Santa Rosa

“Maybe we can stay here until the 2024 election is over.”

MICHELLE BEKO, Santa Rosa