The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions.|
September 2, 2023, 12:04AM

“Where’s the Inflation Reduction Act when you need it?”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I’d get an EV if they’d lower the cost of electricity.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Remember when inflation was a tire issue?”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“I see how envious you are, not being able to afford a large gas-guzzler like mine.”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“I just pumped my whole Social Security check into this beast!”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“They used to offer full service. Now we're lucky if there's a functional squeegee.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.