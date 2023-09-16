The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“The game ends at a score of 11 or when neighbors call authorities about the noise, whichever comes first.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Please step back, we're not playing pingpong!”

LINDA VANDERMADE, Windsor

“What do you mean, ‘what’s the score?’ I thought you were keeping score.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“What’s my handicap?“

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“Look out, there’s a gang of tennis players coming after us.”

KEVIN EISENBERG, Calistoga

“Hey batter, batter, batter — swing!”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

