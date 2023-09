“Land ho!”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“I hope they don’t cancel my insurance policy after I file this claim.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“I’ll blame this on Gilligan.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“No worries, the boat is only 50 years old.”

JANET NOGARA, Santa Rosa

“The red hats are coming! The red hats are coming!”

BOB ADAMS, Sonoma

“I see clear sailing ahead.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa