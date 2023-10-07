The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Son, you’ll need to graduate from high school before joining the U.S. Senate.”

PAUL STROMOSKI, Petaluma

“Basketball tryouts are next week.”

DANIEL QUIRK, Healdsburg

“I’d prefer you just tell your students about the decline of American civilization without actually taking part in it.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Our substitute teachers must wear socks.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“We’re canceling your student loan debt because you haven't learned a thing.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Let me guess. You want to be a U.S. senator someday.”

JOHN F. O’SHEA, Santa Rosa