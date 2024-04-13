The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“We raised the baggage fee. You can spin our new fee wheel and get your cost.”

HAROLD MINKIN, Windsor

“This is a simple waiver …”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“You’re flying economy? That will be $50 for your checked bag, $20 for carry-on and $60 for your seat selection.”

ORIENNE BENNETT, Petaluma

“Can I check in any of your emotional baggage as well?”

TONY GERALDI, Santa Rosa

“For a slight extra fee, would you like a parachute, sir?”

SUSAN SEIDEL, Sonoma

“Sorry, sir, but you can’t bring your emotional support snake on this flight.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.