The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“We raised the baggage fee. You can spin our new fee wheel and get your cost.”
HAROLD MINKIN, Windsor
“This is a simple waiver …”
JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park
“You’re flying economy? That will be $50 for your checked bag, $20 for carry-on and $60 for your seat selection.”
ORIENNE BENNETT, Petaluma
“Can I check in any of your emotional baggage as well?”
TONY GERALDI, Santa Rosa
“For a slight extra fee, would you like a parachute, sir?”
SUSAN SEIDEL, Sonoma
“Sorry, sir, but you can’t bring your emotional support snake on this flight.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
