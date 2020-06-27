The Last Word: This week’s top picks

GARY VARVEL / Creators Syndicate

“That’s what happens when you won’t let me have a social media account.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I have a lot on my mind. We’re going to need more crayons .“

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“This is my way of negotiating for a new Xbox.”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“It's my final home school art project, a deconstructionist interpretation of 2020.”

BARBARA FERRELL, Santa Rosa

“This is what happens when you make me watch world news.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

"Sorry, but I'm going to have to take the Fifth on this one."

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor