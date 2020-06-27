Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 27, 2020, 12:06AM
GARY VARVEL / Creators Syndicate
GARY VARVEL / Creators Syndicate

“That’s what happens when you won’t let me have a social media account.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I have a lot on my mind. We’re going to need more crayons .“

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“This is my way of negotiating for a new Xbox.”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“It's my final home school art project, a deconstructionist interpretation of 2020.”

BARBARA FERRELL, Santa Rosa

“This is what happens when you make me watch world news.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

"Sorry, but I'm going to have to take the Fifth on this one."

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine