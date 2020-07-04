Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

July 4, 2020, 12:04AM

“Fine, we’ll stay with your sister. But Bakersfield isn’t exactly Shangri-La either.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Try a French accent. Canada won’t let us in if they realize we’re Americans.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Well, I guess we can call this ’Survivor: The Home Edition.’ ”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“We need to make it to Mexico before they complete the wall.”

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

“At the border we’ll say ice hockey and curling are our favorite sports, and we’ll end most sentences with ‘eh.’ ”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“That’s absolutely the last phone booth on fire I ever want to see.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

