The Last Word: This week’s top picks

July 11, 2020, 12:04AM

“Mom and I think you probably just switched to the Republican Party. Is that true?”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Zorro, the masked vigilante, went that-a-way!”

RITA S. LOSCH, Santa Rosa

“Don’t worry, business will pick up when the great whites get hungry.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Hey, an invisible mask! I want one of those.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Really? Digging holes in the sand could kill me? I just wanted to say hi to Mr. Xi in China.”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“Hey, that mask you’re wearing won’t do any good.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

