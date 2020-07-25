The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Yes, I’m sure. I’m not good with names, but I never forget a number.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“No question, No. 4 stole my mop.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Tell No. 4 to say ‘Let’s make America great again.’ ”

TONY SACRAMENTO, Rohnert Park

“Wait, that’s my husband. He’s been wearing two masks ever since I cut his hair. It must be No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“None of them. He had orange hair and no mask.”

JERRY STEMACH, Kenwood

“I can’t put my finger on it, but one of these men is not like the others.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg