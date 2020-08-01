The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“It’s lined with aluminum foil. I’m more worried about exposure to 5G.”
PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol
“I’m wearing shoes, shirt and a mask. What more do you want?”
SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma
“The sign only said that I had to wear a mask to get in here.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
“I can’t talk without my thinking cap on.”
LINDA VANDERMADE, Santa Rosa
“Can I get a corona?”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
“We’ll have two number sevens on rye. Autoclaved, please.”
GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa
