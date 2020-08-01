The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“It’s lined with aluminum foil. I’m more worried about exposure to 5G.”

PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol

“I’m wearing shoes, shirt and a mask. What more do you want?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“The sign only said that I had to wear a mask to get in here.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I can’t talk without my thinking cap on.”

LINDA VANDERMADE, Santa Rosa

“Can I get a corona?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“We’ll have two number sevens on rye. Autoclaved, please.”

GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa