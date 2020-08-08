Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

August 8, 2020, 12:04AM

“Mommy, Brian gave me a mask wedgie.”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“Billy, a woman can, too, be vice president. Didn’t you ever watch ‘Veep’?”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Tell him to stop watching Fox News.”

JIM RIEDY, Santa Rosa

“Mom, Billy’s steepening the curve.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“See! That’s why I want to be home-schooled.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Please tell me he’s not my lab partner.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

