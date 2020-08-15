Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

August 15, 2020, 12:04AM

“It says Russian and Chinese interference cancel each other out propelling President Kanye to victory.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“I used to joke and say, ‘We’re doomed!’ Guess what ...”

JOHN FLEMING, Santa Rosa

“If you continue to sit two feet away from someone who has no mask, I predict you will be very sick in three or four days.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“I see your worst nightmare. You’re the only one at the office party without a mask.”

PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol

“I see a Caucasian male over 70 winning the election.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

