The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“With the push of a button, a life-size doll inflates and you can travel in the car pool lanes.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“The car comes with a filled-out Canadian asylum request.”

JON YATABE, Bodega bay

“And this model features automatic hourly sanitizing, drop-down masks, camera and TV.”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“Since you’re not going anywhere during the pandemic, we can store it for the first year.”

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

“Your lease comes with a standard 14-day COVID-19 waiting period.”

JOHN PINNEY, Santa Rosa

“OK, Mr. DeJoy, the car is free if you pinkie swear the mail-in ballots will all be delivered before they are declared invalid.”

BRIAN WILLIAMS, Santa Rosa