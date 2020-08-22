Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

August 22, 2020, 12:00AM

With the push of a button, a life-size doll inflates and you can travel in the car pool lanes.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

The car comes with a filled-out Canadian asylum request.”

JON YATABE, Bodega bay

And this model features automatic hourly sanitizing, drop-down masks, camera and TV.

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

Since you’re not going anywhere during the pandemic, we can store it for the first year.

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

Your lease comes with a standard 14-day COVID-19 waiting period.”

JOHN PINNEY, Santa Rosa

OK, Mr. DeJoy, the car is free if you pinkie swear the mail-in ballots will all be delivered before they are declared invalid.”

BRIAN WILLIAMS, Santa Rosa

