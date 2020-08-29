Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

August 29, 2020, 12:04AM

We had to drive into California. Now the air filter is clogged.

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

OK, who put a mask on the air filter?

YVONNE TAVALERO, Rohnert Park

I knew I should have taken auto shop in high school.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“The weed isn’ in here, either. Check again in the glovebox.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

So now we have all Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — Pandemic, Wildfire, Government Corruption and Car Trouble.

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

Honey, where's the luggage?

CARII HAYS, Santa Rosa

