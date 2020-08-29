The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“We had to drive into California. Now the air filter is clogged.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“OK, who put a mask on the air filter?”

YVONNE TAVALERO, Rohnert Park

“I knew I should have taken auto shop in high school.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“The weed isn’ in here, either. Check again in the glovebox.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“So now we have all Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — Pandemic, Wildfire, Government Corruption and Car Trouble.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Honey, where's the luggage?”

CARII HAYS, Santa Rosa