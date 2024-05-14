PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Landlines are an emergency lifeline

Thumbs up for the California Public Utilities Commission. No, we didn’t have a change of heart about upending electricity rates with barely any public input. But a day after adopting a flat-rate-plus-usage billing system, the CPUC effectively rejected another half-baked idea: AT&T’s application to cut off landline telephone service to large sections of California. As we noted in a Feb. 7 editorial (“Everyone needs phone coverage”), phone service is vital during a fire, flood or other emergency, and cellphones cannot be counted on in remote areas. North Coast residents know what it’s like to be cut off for days and pressed the CPUC to retain AT&T’s obligation as a “carrier of last resort.” “We all know that as the climate changes, there will be more emergencies,” Jean Arnold of Mendocino wrote in one of many letters we received on this topic. “Taking landlines away from disadvantaged populations is sure to cause unnecessary deaths and injuries.” In a proposed decision released Friday, the CPUC said AT&T didn’t make its case for cutting off service. A formal vote is expected at the commission’s June 20 meeting.

Sacramento’s silent killers

If someone set out to write a contemporary equivalent of John F. Kennedy’s book “Profiles in Courage,” the author wouldn’t find many potential subjects in Sacramento, where the Legislature’s supermajority Democrats have become adept at killing bills without leaving any fingerprints. CalMatters, a nonprofit news organization, reviewed a million legislative votes since 2017 and found that Democrats voted “no” less than 1% of the time. It isn’t that they are rubber-stamping every bill. Rather, abstentions can leave a bill short of the required majority without taking a position that might upset a colleague or, worse, voters back home. Last year, CalMatters reported, at least 15 bills died, and 12 more have followed this year, without lawmakers actually voting to kill them. Thumbs down.

Moving forward in Roseland

Roseland residents are accustomed to waiting. Few people doubted that the vibrant neighborhood on Santa Rosa’s southwest edge should be annexed into the city, but it took four decades for Sonoma County and the city to work out the details. Even the welcoming ceremony for the city’s 7,400 newest residents was postponed — an unfortunate result of the 2017 wildfires. Things are starting to move at a faster pace, highlighted by the return of the Cinco de Mayo festival after a four-year hiatus and groundbreaking on Tierra de Rosas, which will be a hub of affordable housing and new business opportunities for Roseland when it’s completed in 2027. “Today, we break ground in hopes of creating a better tomorrow,” City Councilman Eddie Alvarez said at the May 3 groundbreaking. Thumbs up.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.