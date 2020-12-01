Thumbs down: A last-minute gift to the oil industry

Thumbs down for the Trump administration’s plan to complete its assault on environmental protections by leasing land for oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. A lease sale is shaping up as one of the final acts of Donald Trump’s presidency. The 19 million acre refuge is home to caribou, polar bears and other wildlife. One of last vast expanses of wilderness in the nation, it has been protected from exploitation by Democratic and Republican administrations. Until now.

It’s been a Trump goal to open the land for oil development, and the Bureau of Land Management initiated a process this month that could result in leases covering about 1.5 million acres taking place less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Biden’s goals include preserving wilderness and reducing greenhouse gas emissions that are fueling global climate change. He must move quickly to try to nullify Trump’s last-minute gift to the oil industry and prevent grievous damage to a national treasure.

