Thumbs down: A shallow response to state’s drought

Gov. Gavin Newsom finally extended his drought declaration to all 58 counties this week, but no one anywhere in California can credibly claim they didn’t know about the state’s dire situation months ago, or even by this time last year. And, as the state’s latest conservation figures show, too many people still aren’t taking the drought seriously.

Newsom set a goal of saving 15%. But the latest figures show Californians cut their water usage by just 5% in August compared to the same month a year ago. Only the North Coast region — including much of Sonoma County — met the goal, with year-over-year savings of 18.3%. Even the environmentally conscious Bay Area fell short, using 9.9% less water.

The August figures were an improvement over July, when statewide usage dropped just 1.8%. But the savings are far below what will be required if the state experiences yet a third consecutive dry winter. And despite this week’s rain, the long-term forecast, based on ocean conditions, isn’t very promising. If the state is going to avoid a crisis, everyone needs to get serious about conservation. So far, the effort beyond the North Coast, deserves a thumbs down.

