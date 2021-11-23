Thumbs down: A special legislative session, on Maui

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

How does a Hawaiian vacation sound? Golf, tennis, sunshine, a five-star Maui resort. Sounds expensive, huh? Not to worry, someone else is footing the bill. Ah, the life of a California state legislator. The trip, sponsored by the Independent Voter Project, is an annual fixture on the legislative calendar. Not even the COVID lockdown in 2020 got in the way of a visit to the Aloha State.

Conference organizers say it’s an opportunity for lawmakers to discuss policy issues in a relaxed setting. They’re joined by the group’s sponsors — not so coincidentally, most of them are corporations and labor groups with a keen interest in legislation.

If you want to know who went, the Independent Voter Project won’t tell. You’ll need to call your legislators or wait a few months until they’re required to disclose any gifts — sports tickets, meals, trips to Hawaii — they accept this year.

The First Amendment grants all of us the right to “petition the government for redress of grievances.” That’s what lobbyists do, and we don’t quibble with that. But there is no reason for lawmakers to be discussing public policy so far away from the eyes and ears of their constituents. Thumbs down.

