Thumbs down: A winning tradition gets punished

In sports, the objective is to win games and, with hard work and some luck, championships. So it was more than a little puzzling to learn that the North Bay League, one of the area’s high school sports conferences, is effectively benching one of its members for, well, success. Staff Writer Gus Morris reported that the girls basketball team at Cardinal Newman High School will have its league scheduled reduced from 10 games to five to address a “competitive anomaly” in the league, i.e. Newman is tough to beat. Still to be determined is whether Newman will be eligible to win the league title and whether its players will be considered for all-league honors. Newman has dominated the league for several years, yet as Coach Monica Mertle noted other local schools dominate other sports without facing league sanctions. No one wants to lose, but locking the the competition out of the gym is not the right way to win or the right lesson for young athletes. Thumbs down.

