Thumbs down: Baseball strikes out

Who doesn’t love watching millionaires and billionaires fight about money? OK, it was a trick question. But sports fans are left with Mr. Monopoly vs. Daddy Warbucks in this week when big league spring training camps normally open, drawing fans to Arizona and Florida for some sunshine and baseball. In 1994, it was a players’ strike that ended the season early and canceled the World Series. This time, the owners are on strike. Well, the equivalent of on strike, anyway: they locked the players out when the collective bargaining agreement expired in December. Two months later, ESPN reports, “the two sides are still extremely far apart.” If you’re wondering whether Joey Bart is ready to replace Buster Posey or the A’s will trade away their top stars (again), these questions will have to wait. Opening Day, scheduled for March 31, could very well get washed out too. Thumbs down.

