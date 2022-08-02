Thumbs down: CalPERS suffers a big loss
The roller-coaster ride continues for California’s giant public employee pension fund. One year after reporting a big gain, the California Public Employees Pension System saw $29 billion evaporate from its investment portfolio, a loss of 6.1% for its latest fiscal year. Given volatile markets, the loss, CalPERS’ first since the Great Recession, isn’t a big surprise. But it’s another reminder that CalPERS still hasn’t clawed its way back from losses suffered more than a decade ago. The year-end value, $440 billion, is 72% of long-term needs — or 72 cents for every dollar CalPERS is obligated to pay in retirement benefits. That’s about 10 percentage points above the post-recession low, but it’s a steep decline from 82% a year ago. Any shortfall gets billed to the taxpayers. Thumbs down.
