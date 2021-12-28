Subscribe

Thumbs down: Does Jim Jordan have something to hide?

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
December 28, 2021, 12:10AM

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Rep. Jim Jordan seldom is at a loss for words. The Ohio Republican is a regular presence on TV, and he was one of Donald Trump’s staunchest defenders through two impeachments. Among the reasons cited by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for refusing to participate in the investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection was Democrats’ refusal to place Jordan on the investigating committee. Now, the panel wants to interview Jordan about a text he forwarded to Trump’s chief of staff on Jan. 5, outlining a bogus theory that Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the 2020 election results. Committee members also want to know about Jordan’s conversation with Trump on Jan. 6. But Jordan, who once proclaimed that he had nothing to hide, suddenly isn’t so voluble. He told Fox News he has “real concerns” about appearing before the committee. Or is concerned about facing questions about his conduct? Thumbs down.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette