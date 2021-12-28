Thumbs down: Does Jim Jordan have something to hide?

Rep. Jim Jordan seldom is at a loss for words. The Ohio Republican is a regular presence on TV, and he was one of Donald Trump’s staunchest defenders through two impeachments. Among the reasons cited by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for refusing to participate in the investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection was Democrats’ refusal to place Jordan on the investigating committee. Now, the panel wants to interview Jordan about a text he forwarded to Trump’s chief of staff on Jan. 5, outlining a bogus theory that Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the 2020 election results. Committee members also want to know about Jordan’s conversation with Trump on Jan. 6. But Jordan, who once proclaimed that he had nothing to hide, suddenly isn’t so voluble. He told Fox News he has “real concerns” about appearing before the committee. Or is concerned about facing questions about his conduct? Thumbs down.

