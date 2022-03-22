Thumbs down: Don’t stop conserving now

California just got a double dose of bad water news. First came the latest drought update: the Golden State is now in its third straight drought year, with the driest January and February on record deflating any hope that a wet December would bring some relief for cities, growers and wildlife. More than 93% of the state is now suffering “severe” or “extreme” drought, compared with 66% last month, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. How have Californians responded to the onset of another dry year? By conserving less. That’s the other bad news. Gov. Gavin Newsom asked urban residents to voluntarily reduce water use by 15%. They instead used 2.6% more water in January 2022 than in January 2020, state water officials reported last week. Even the North Coast, which led the state in conservation last year, showed a small increase. Barring a significant increase in conservation, mandatory cutbacks could be next. Thumbs down.

