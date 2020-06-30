Thumbs down: Harassing health officers

Internet trolls and bullies are trying to intimidate public health officials. Orange County’s public health officer resigned recently after receiving death threats. She isn’t alone. The Los Angeles Times reports that 10 state and county health officials have resigned over threats, while some others now have security details.

Facebook, meanwhile, is receiving pressure from advertisers and its own employees who are disgusted by videos making false claims about the coronavirus and targeting public health officials who have urged people to stay home, wear masks and take other precautions against the potentially deadly virus.

Sonoma County isn’t immune from this despicable activity. If you scroll comments posted after Facebook Live appearances by Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, mixed in with the respectful questions, expressions of gratitude and courteous criticisms are more than a few scurrilous comments and nasty accusations. We’ve received a few of them, too, but those letters go straight into the trash can. Thumbs down.

