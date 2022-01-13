Thumbs Down: Hateful vandalism at Santa Rosa cemetery

Thumbs down for the thoughtless vandals who damaged the Holocaust memorial at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park. The centerpiece of the memorial, a stone fountain, was toppled in broad daylight last Friday. Again. The same fountain was knocked over and broken by vandals in 2020. This despicable act wasn’t an accident. It was a criminal act of vandalism. The best-case scenario — well, there isn’t one. The least-worst possibility is that the perpetrator wasn’t aware of the significance of the memorial. But the adjacent panels honoring victims of the Holocaust are too prominent to miss. By all appearances, this was a hate crime, an act of anti-Semitism, a desecration of a sacred place in our community. Our hearts are heavy.

