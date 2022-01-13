Subscribe

Thumbs Down: Hateful vandalism at Santa Rosa cemetery

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
January 13, 2022, 12:08AM

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Thumbs down for the thoughtless vandals who damaged the Holocaust memorial at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park. The centerpiece of the memorial, a stone fountain, was toppled in broad daylight last Friday. Again. The same fountain was knocked over and broken by vandals in 2020. This despicable act wasn’t an accident. It was a criminal act of vandalism. The best-case scenario — well, there isn’t one. The least-worst possibility is that the perpetrator wasn’t aware of the significance of the memorial. But the adjacent panels honoring victims of the Holocaust are too prominent to miss. By all appearances, this was a hate crime, an act of anti-Semitism, a desecration of a sacred place in our community. Our hearts are heavy.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette