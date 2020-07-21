Thumbs down: Hitting up the taxpayers for dues

News item: Taxpayers are paying Sonoma County Alliance membership dues for nine top county officials, including three elected officials. That was, at best, a questionable use of public money before an inflammatory letter about the recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations was posted on the organization’s website, prompting several members to leave the influential business group.

Sheriff Mark Essick, District Attorney Jill Ravitch and Auditor-Controller Erik Roesser were reimbursed for their dues, and so were six high-ranking county employees, according to public records obtained by Staff Writer Tyler Silvy. In addition, two county agencies — Sonoma Water and the Economic Development Board — are members, with dues paid from public funds.

The Alliance is a networking organization, but it also endorses candidates for public offices, including county offices, contributes money to campaigns and lobbies public officials. There’s nothing inherently unethical about interactions between public officials or public employees and members of the Alliance or similar organizations, such as Sonoma County Conservation Action. But public money shouldn’t be supporting efforts to influence elections or government decisions. If elected officials choose to be members of the Alliance or other political and lobbying organizations, they ought to pay their own dues, using personal funds or campaign funds. Thumbs down.

