Thumbs down: In Georgia, politics gets cruel

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Here in Sonoma County, voters rarely have to wait more than a few minutes to cast a ballot. Before last year’s pandemic-driven switch to voting by mail, county election officials set up dozens of voting precincts with multiple spots to fill out ballots. It isn’t as convenient in some other states. We’ve seen photos and video of people standing in long lines, often waiting for hours for a chance to vote. All too often, these scenes play out in urban neighborhoods with large concentrations of poor and minority voters. Sometimes there is a credible explanation — voting machines broke down or poll workers didn’t show up. But there’s only one reason to make it a crime, as Georgia just did, to give food or water to people waiting in election lines: dissuading them from exercising their constitutional right to vote. That’s deplorable. Thumbs down.

