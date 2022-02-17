Thumbs down: Intrigue on Sonoma school board

Thumbs down for John Kelly, a Sonoma Valley Unified School District board member who was castigated in an investigator’s report on the board’s adoption of a construction policy that effectively obligated the district to use union contractors on projects costing $50,000 or more. The report by attorney-investigator Scott Kivel says Kelly either initiated discussions or responded to entreaties about enacting the policy without notifying his board colleagues or district administrators and communicated through private email. His conduct, the report says, raises “significant and troubling questions regarding public policy, integrity, transparency and good governance.” Kelly called the report incomplete, and he has a point: the report commissioned by the district was labeled “preliminary” because Kelly declined to be interviewed or provide emails and texts from nondistrict devices. The policy was subsequently repealed by the board, prompting a lawsuit by the North Bay Labor Council. Kelly is now accusing his colleagues of violating state open meeting law in a separate situation, and we can only hope someone still has time to think about educating kids in the Sonoma Valley.

